Free ETC tag attachment extended until August 5

VETC extends free ETC tag attachment until August 5 (Photo: vetc.com.vn)



The program will last until 0:00 pm on August 5. The fee for tag attachment will be 12,000 VND/time from August 6.

According to the firm, from July 19 - 28, it has attached ETC tags on more than 125,000 vehicles with an average of 12,500 tags per day, up 6 times compared to the average rate of the first 6 months.The total number of ETC cards attached on vehicles has so far reached 1.9 million.VETC has spent over VND100 billion (US$4.28 million) on implementing the free programme to attach ETC tags for customers in 2022.

Vietnamplus