Fourth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee wraps up

The fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee concluded on October 7. (Photo: VNA)

In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said the committee acknowledged the serious impact of the fourth Covid-19 resurgence. The national economy shrank by 6.17 percent in the third quarter of this year, pushing the nine-month growth down to 1.42 percent, the lowest for the period since 2000.

The growth for this year is therefore estimated at only 3 percent, a far cry from the target of 6 percent set by the National Assembly. It is forecast that many main targets of this year would not be met.

Given the unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Party leader emphasised the need to change the mindset and strengthen awareness of pandemic prevention and control in connection with recovering and boosting business and production activities. He said appropriate plans and scenarios should be built and integrated into socio-economic development, finance-budget and public investment plans for 2022.

He ordered strengthening the leadership, management and instruction in the implementation of socio-economic solutions, with a focus on supplementing and completing institutions, and removing obstacles to investment, production and business.

Along with restructuring a number of major sectors and enterprises in trade, services, aviation and tourism that have been affected by Covid-19 , there should be solutions to protect businesses in key industries and prevent the bankruptcy of big groups, thus helping the national economy keep pace with the world economy’s recovery trend, as well as the restructuring of the global production and supply chain, Trong said.

The Party Central Committee basically approved the overall targets along with major tasks and solutions for 2022 as proposed by the Government’s Party delegation, including moving back the time to implement salary reforms under the resolution adopted at the seventh plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

The committee requested further reviewing and adjusting targets, tasks and solutions to submit them to the National Assembly for consideration, so as to ensure socio-economic development in 2022 and the years to come.



Regarding Party building and rectification work, the Party chief noted a new point of this working session, which is to extend the scale of the work to the entire political system, with an emphasis on proactive prevention and strict handling of the degradation in political thought, morality, lifestyle as well as other negative phenomena.

The plenum reached consensus in issuing new regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do, which will serve as an important basis to handle violations by officials and Party members.

The Party leader said Party Central Committee lauded the tremendous efforts and contributions as well as good deeds of people, soldiers and businesses in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and thanked overseas Vietnamese and international friends for their support.