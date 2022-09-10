Four expressways asked to be completed at end of 2022

At the construction site of Dau Giay-Phan Thiet expressway



The Transport Ministry's requirement was made at the launching ceremony of an emulation called “Taking 120 days and nights to implement four construction projects of Mai Son-National Highway 45, Cam Lo-La Son, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay ”.

It is regarded as the ministry’s big campaign starting from September to December 2022. Four expressways are sub-component projects with a total length of 361 kilometers under the Eastern North-South expressway that covers a total length of 654 kilometers.

The progress of the four projects is slower than planned because of some objective and subjective problems. There are large volumes of projects that have not been finished yet.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh highly appreciated the efforts of the local authorities in implementing site clearance work and providing materials to the projects, hard-working engineers and workers regardless of the time, day or night in promptly carrying out projects on construction sites.

He encouraged staff members and investors to overcome challenges to complete projects on time to meet the target set by the government and the Prime Minister.

At the launching ceremony of an emulation called “Taking 120 days and nights to implement four construction projects of Mai Son-National Highway 45, Cam Lo-La Son, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay”

He asked the Ministry of Construction to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Transport to monitor the progress of the projects to ensure their quality and put them into operation as soon as possible. Localities need to focus on solving existing problems in implementing site clearance work and moving technical infrastructures affected projects.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Kim Khanh