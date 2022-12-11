Four earthquakes happen in Kon Tum Province within five hours

The water reservoir of Upper Kon Tum Hydroelectricity Plant. (Photo: SGGP)

On December 11, the Institute of Geophysics said that four earthquakes occurred in Kon Plong District in Kon Tum Province from 12:41 a.m. to 5:40 a.m on the same day, with magnitudes of 2.8, 3.3, 2.9, and 3.4 on Richter scale and the focal depth of earthquakes at 8km. Fortunately, all earthquakes did not pose a disaster risk.



Mr. Tran Van Net, Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Tang Commune, Kon Plong District, which is considered the epicenter of the earthquakes, said that those earthquakes did not cause damage to property or people's lives.



As the SGGP Newspaper has reported, from April 2021 to now, more than 300 earthquakes have occurred in Kon Plong District, Kon Tum Province. Experts and scientists said that the earthquakes in Kon Plong District were provocative ones caused by water reservoirs.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi