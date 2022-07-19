The leader of Phu Tho Province encourages and gives support to each victim family.

After that, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung, leaders of Viet Tri City, local police, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Information and Communications and functional agencies came to the site to inspect and direct the troubleshooting; encourage and support VND20 million (US$855) for each victim family and VND10 million (US$428) for each injured one.

According to the initial information, the company employed an environmental sanitation company in the capital city of Hanoi to perform onside sanitation of the microbial gas pit. During the cleaning process, two workers under the sanitation company were asphyxiated and passed out.Hearing the screams from the pit, three workers of Miwon Vietnam Company who were working nearby came and jumped in the pit to help, but all of them were asphyxiated and passed away.Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho Province Ho Dai Dung asked the Department of Public Security and relevant agencies to urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the incident.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong