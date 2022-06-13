Forum spotlights sustainable development of Vietnamese marine economy

At the event (Photo: VNA)

The event was co-organised by the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the provincial Party Committee.

Addressing the forum, head of the commission Tran Tuan Anh affirmed in the process of national defence, building and development, the Party and State always attach special importance to the role of the sea.

In 2007, the 10th Party Central Committee’s 4th meeting issued the Vietnamese maritime strategy. After 10 years, the 12th Party Central Committee’s 8th meeting issued Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the strategy for sustainable development Vietnam's marine economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

He said the implementation of Resolution No. 36 have so far turned out positive outcomes in raising awareness on the position and role of the seas and islands in developing the economy and protecting the national sovereignty.

Better safeguarding sovereignty, search and rescue activities at sea, international maritime cooperation, and living standards in coastal areas have also been recorded, he noted.

Deputy Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Le Minh Ngan highlighted a need to create environmental and legal policies serving the strong growth of the sea economy.

He recommended encouraging investment in scientific research and development, technology transfer, and capacity improvement; as well as implementing pilot projects to access marine renewable energy sources such as the wind, waves, tides, currents, heat and the sun.

It is also necessary to increase cooperation in the management, inspection, and tackling of marine pollution, he added.

At the forum, participants discussed the outcomes of Resolution No. 36, solutions to related sci-tech development, investment attraction for socio-economic growth in coastal provinces; and human resources training to serve sustainable marine economic development, among other matters.

VNA