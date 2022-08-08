Former State President Truong Tan Sang receives 50-year Party membership badge

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (L), former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat, Le Hong Anh (R), Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) congratulate former State President Truong Tan Sang (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong gave an overview of the life and revolutionary career of former State President Truong Tan Sang.

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong speaks at the event.

He joined the building revolutionary base in the student movement at the age of 17 and was elected as a Secretary of the Youth Union of a guerilla force in Long An Province’s Duc Hoa Town. He was imprisoned at Phu Quoc Prison on Phu Quoc Island in Kien Giang Province from 1971-1973.

Mr. Truong Tan Sang took important positions, including Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, head of the Steering Committee for the Northwestern Region, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and State President, Member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th – 9th tenures, Politburo member for the 8th -11th term, National Assembly (NA) deputy in the 9th – 13th tenures.

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong hands over the 50-year Party membership badge to former State President Truong Tan Sang. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) offers flowers and a gift to former State President Truong Tan Sang.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh