Foreign Minister hosts Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam

Minister Son said he hopes Ambassador Steil continues contributing to the development of the Vietnam – Canada Comprehensive Partnership, especially in the context that the two countries are looking towards the 5th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership (2017-2022) and the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties (1973-2023).

The FM asked for the ambassador’s coordination to promote high-level visits and delegation exchanges between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in important and priority areas such as post-pandemic economic recovery and growth, infrastructure construction, energy, response to climate change, green and sustainable development, human resources training, as well as enhance ASEAN-Canada relations.Ambassador Steil, for his part, spoke highly of good outcomes of the Vietnam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership in recent times, saying Canada regards Vietnam as one of its important partners in the region.He affirmed that he will work closely with Vietnamese ministries, sectors and agencies, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen cooperation in all areas between the two countries as well in regional and international matters.

