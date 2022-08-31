Foreign diplomats congratulate Vietnam on National Day

At the event. (Photo: VNA)



The diplomat said he was delighted with the close relations between the two embassies, and expressed his wish that this relationship would continue to be tightened.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi affirmed that the relationship between the two countries and the two embassies is not only a friendly but also a fraternal one. He affirmed the wish of the Vietnamese Party, Government and people to always continue to foster a stronger friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary has held a ceremony to mark the 77th National Day, which gathered Hungary government and parliament officials as well as 400 representatives from diplomatic corps and press agencies and Vietnamese expatriates.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao said the two countries' governments and people have always treasured and strengthen the bilateral relations. She expressed her belief that the relations will continue to develop strongly in the coming time, meeting the legitimate aspirations and interests of the two countries' people.

Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Ádám Stifter congratulated Vietnam on the anniversary.

The official emphasised that Vietnam is Hungary's most important partner in Southeast Asia, while latter was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the former. He asserted that the Vietnam - Hungary Comprehensive Partnership has been developing sustainably and will continue to grow further on the basis of mutual understanding and respect.

VNA