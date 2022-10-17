Forces, volunteers in Da Nang jointly clean up debris, trash following flood

A large amount of trash, plastic bottles, dried tree branches and debris flooded into tourist beaches in Da Nang City such as My Khe, T20, Pham Van Dong and Man Thai.



Da Nang Youth Union mobilized about 1,300 union members from universities, colleges and districts of Doan Son Tra, Ngu Hanh Son and Hai Chau to coordinate with the Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment to perform massive cleanup along the shore; help residents remove the trash, mud layers in sewers and move furniture and animals back to their houses as soon as water begins receding.



The staff of Da Nang Urban Environment Company are collecting trash at each residential area on the roads of Da Nang City.



According to Director of the Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment To Van Hung, a giant amount of garbage washed onto the shore of Da Nang after superstorm Noru.



After the cleanup efforts in the inner city, the unit will continue to coordinate with forces to collect trash in tourist beach areas in Son Tra and Ngu Hanh Son districts and so on, added Mr. Hung.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong