Food festival helps promote intra-ASEAN friendship

An art performance at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), the four-day event features 50 booths of businesses and restaurants which introduce special traditional dishes of Vietnam and other countries in the region.

Visitors at the festival (Photo: VNA)



The festival offers a chance for people in HCMC and international tourists to learn about and experience the cultural quintessence, and enjoy traditional dishes and art shows of the ASEAN countries, Lam said, adding that it also contributes to promoting the image of HCMC as an attractive tourist attraction for international friends.



Lam believed that through the event, the friendship and mutual understanding between the people of the ASEAN countries will be strengthened, creating new impetus to strongly pushing cooperation between Vietnam, including HCMC, and ASEAN friends, thus affirming that ASEAN is a prestigious community, a model of successful cooperation, an important factor for maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world.



Within the framework of the festival, an art exchange night, shows of traditional costumes and street art performances will be also organized.

HUFO Vice President Ho Xuan Lam underlined the significance of the event, saying that it is part of activities organised in 2022 to celebrate ASEAN’s 55th founding anniversary (1967-2022).

Vietnamplus