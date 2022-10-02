Floods sweep through highland district in Nghe An Province

Lieutenant Colonel Le Huy Bay, Head of La Ee Border Guard Station in Nam Giang District in Quang Nam Province, on October 2, said that the border guard had found the body of a young man who was swept away when trying to cross the Bung River.

The victim's body is discovered in Palan Village, La Ee Commune, about 15 km from the place of the accident. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, at 4.30 p.m. on September 29, a patrol team of La Ee Border Guard Station saw three people intending to wade across the Bung River in La Ee Commune (downstream of the Bung River 2 hydroelectric dam) when the Bung River 2 Hydropower Plant was discharging floodwater.When the patrol team approached, these three people said that at 2 p.m. on the same day, Pha A Thanh, 25, H'Mong ethnic in Dao San Commune, Phong Tho District in Lai Chau Province, their companion, was swept away by the water while trying to cross the Bung River. These people searched along the Bung River for more than 1km but could not find him.After that, they waited at the place of the accident until the patrol team of La Ee Border Guard Station found them. The search force of La Ee Border Guard Station coordinated to organize the search for the missing victim.At 7.30 a.m. this morning, the victim's body was discovered in Palan Village, La Ee Commune, about 15 km from the place of the accident.