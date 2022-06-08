Flock of storks returns to Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park in Tay Ninh Province

Storks returns to Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park in Tay Ninh Province



According to Master Ho Dac Long from the Department of Science, Conservation and International Cooperation of the Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park, the returning of the herd of storks has shown a good sign as it proved that the habitats, wetlands and biological resources in the park are well protected and stable, creating favorable conditions for the habitation and feeding of migratory birds.

The Asian openbill stork, also known as the Co Stork, scientifically known as Anastomus oscitans, is a species of bird in the Crane family. Adults have a wingspan of 0.6 - 1.0 m and have an average weight of 1 - 1.5 kg. Stork is a long-distance migratory bird, but because of the narrow habitat and foraging place, they have to migrate to other areas.

They live in different habitats of freshwater wetlands such as lakes, ponds, canals, rivers, flooded mudflats, and rice fields. The area where storks appear in Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park during the first half of the year is a strictly protected area, which has many similarities with the wetlands of Dong Thap Muoi in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap.

According to Master Ho Dac Long, each time the swallows fly back to find a place to live, they stay for a long time, possibly lasting about 30 days, and then continue their migratory journey to another region.





By Xuan Trung - Translated by Anh Quan