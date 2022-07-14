Floating lantern ceremony marks invalids, martyrs’ day in Quang Tri

Paper lanters are released on Thach Han River to commemorate and pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

Thousands of war veterans from provinces and cities nationwide, Youth Union members and local people in the province released floating lanterns to commemorate the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.



The Quang Tri ancient Citadel and Thach Han River are regarded as a cemetery of thousands of martyrs who died during the fierce 81-day-and-night battle of the anti-American War during the summer of 1972. An estimated 328,000 tons of bombs, equivalent to seven atomic bombs, were dropped on the old citadel and the town.

The incense offering ceremony and floating lantern ritual on Thach Han River are usually held on the 15th day of each month of the traditional lunar calendar and National Public Holidays.

A large number of people, including war veterans, local residents, visitors, soldiers and martyrs’ relatives come to the province to pay tribute to national contributors. War veterans release paper lanterns to commmemorade their comrades. Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is illuminated by thousands of lights.

By Nguyen Hoang – Translated by Kim Khanh