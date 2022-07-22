Five more fishermen found alive after 12-day loss of contact at sea

At noon of July 22, Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center of Region 3 informed that a foreign cargo ship Buffalo discovered and rescued five fishermen from a basket boat related to fishing vessel BTh 97478TS drifting on July 10.
Specifically, the fishermen were found by the ship at 11 a.m. on Friday as the foreign ship was traveling from Egypt to China.
After being rescued, Nguyen Thanh La, a crew member of fishing vessel BTh 97478TS told that he and seven fishermen had jumped to the basket boat after the fishing vessel was suddenly drifted by big waves and intense winds. However, three out of eight people died due to exhaustion so the dead bodies had to be thrown out of the boat.
Two among rescued fishermen are safely taken home.
Previously, at midnight of July 21, three among four rescued fishermen on a seven-people basket boat were safely taken home.