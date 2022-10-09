Fishermen rescue, release one-quintal turtle back to sea

The Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board of Quang Tri Province attaches identification card for the turtle before releasing it to sea.

Previously, at around 5 p.m. on October 8, five fishermen and two pupils detected a sea turtle with its shell length of 1.16 meters, shell width of 0.86 meters weighing nearly 100 kilograms. The turtle was swept into the seaside in Tan Mach Hamlet, Vinh Thai Commune, Vinh Linh District, Quang Tri Province.

At that time, local fishermen and pupils promptly announced to the Con Co Island Marine Reserve Management Board to find ways to save it. The board attached an identification card for the turtle and sent its volunteer forces to collaborate with local authorities, fishermen to bring it into the sea environment.

By Nguyen Hoang- Translated by Huyen Huong