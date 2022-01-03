Fishermen prepare for ships out to sea

Fishermen are rushed off their feet to prepare for ships out to sea



In recent days, when the Covid-19 epidemic has been basically controlled, the bustling atmosphere at the major ports such as Phan Thiet, La Gi in Binh Thuan Province is on the air and fishermen are rushed off their feet to prepare for ships out to sea.

For many months, the boat with a capacity of nearly 400 CV of old fisherman Tran The Anh had to anchor at the wharf to ensure the prevention of epidemics, so he and his boat mates experienced economic hardships.

Fortunately, in the days approaching Tet, the epidemic situation has gradually stabilized, fisherman Anh and thousands of other fishermen in Binh Thuan Province feel as happy. They are rushing to prepare fishing gear and necessities to sail through the New Year with a hope that the sea trip at the end of this year will be full of fish and shrimp, making up for the cost after spending months on the shore to prevent epidemics.

Mr. Anh revealed on this trip, he prepared more delicious food than usual to celebrate the New Year at sea with my boat mates.

According to fisherman Tri in La Gi town, the end of the year is a time of season change between weather zones at sea, so fishermen can collect more fish. Therefore, he has celebrated New Year's Day and Tet holidays ( the Lunar New Year) at sea for more than 15 years.

In addition, the price of seafood at the end of the year is often high, so fishermen take advantage of the sea to earn extra income to look forward to returning to welcome a traditional New Year with their families. To prepare for the sea trip through the New Year, Mr. Tri's fishing boat prepared 7,000 liters of oil, 750 rocks, and enough food for 9 crew members for about 20-25 days.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Binh Thuan Province, in the past four months, the Covid-19 epidemic broke out and developed complicatedly in the province, but thanks to increased epidemic prevention and control measures, fishermen have caught over 210,000 tons.

Fortunately, the conditions of the fishing grounds are favorable in recent days, so fishermen who go to the sea have a stable income.

Furthermore, for fishermen, going offshore is not only an economic purpose, a hope to change lives, but we fishermen also aspire that we are a "living milestone" at sea, making a small contribution to protecting the sovereignty of the sea and islands, said old fisherman Nam Tau.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan