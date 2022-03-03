Fishermen in Central region hit bumper catches with anchovies



According to the Management Board of Fishing Ports of Ha Tinh Province, ten large capacity boats docked at Cua Sot fishing port in Thach Kim Commune, Loc Ha District with a total fishing yield of around 80 to 100 tons of silver-stripe and broad-stripe anchovies and some boats even caught ten to 18 tons of fishes.

After docking in the port, local people and traders came to buy all of the anchovies with their price ranging from VND11,000 (nearly US$0.5) to VND30,000 (US$1.3) per kilogram.Earlier, on February 28 and March 1, dozens of fishing boats of the North- Central region reeled in consecutive bumper catches with around 40 to 50 tons of anchovies docking at the Cua Sot port for consumption.The anchovies are usually caught in territorial waters about 15-20 nautical miles (from 28 kilometers to 37 kilometers) from shore.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong