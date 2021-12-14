First National Conference on Foreign Affairs opens

The National Conference on Foreign Affairs opened in both in-person and virtual forms on December 14 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)



This is the first national foreign affairs conference organised by the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committe to discuss foreign affairs of the Party, the State's diplomatic activities, and people-to-people diplomacy.

It also aims to thoroughly popularise the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, especially policies, guidelines and orientations regarding foreign affairs of the Party, people and army.

The 13th National Party Congress has devised targets, orientations and national development tasks for the 2025-2030 period, with a vision to 2045.

Earlier, delegates attended an exhibition which highlights Vietnam’s foreign relations achievements through various periods.

VNA