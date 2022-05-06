First group of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 deployed to Abyei

The first group of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). (Photo: SGGP)

The 28-member group was led by Colonel Mac Duc Trong, deputy head of the department, head of the Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and commander of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force at UNISFA.

The officers and soldiers left for the UN peacekeeping mission on May 3. They have been assigned to take over barracks in the mission and equipment transported from Vietnam via the sea route, and make preparations to welcome the official unit of 156 people, to be deployed in mid-May.

This is the first time Vietnam has sent military engineers to join UN peacekeeping operations. It is the unit-level formation with the largest number of members ever participating in UN peacekeeping missions.

The staff members of the Engineering Unit Rotation 1, which debuted on November 17, 2011, will help provide humanitarian assistance and support the UN delegations in keeping and re-establishing peace in the area.

They will also ensure transport, perform road maintenance, help reconstruct the UN base, and provide support for the local community by building community houses, schools, and other public facilities.

Taking into account the latest deployment, Vietnam’s military has sent a total of 76 officers on individual duties, and 436 soldiers in groups on UN peacekeeping missions.

