First extraordinary session of 15th NA wraps up

Speaking at the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the session fulfilled all the set working programme and has been a success.

On the basis of the Government’s reports, evaluation reports by NA agencies, and around 1,100 opinions by lawmakers during three group discussions and three virtual plenary meetings, the NA approved one law, three thematic Resolutions and a Resolution of the session, he said.The Chairman added that the NA reached high consensus on the issuance of the Resolution on fiscal and monetary policies with a value of about VND350 trillion (US$15.21 billion) in support of the fight against Covid-19 pandemic and socio-economic recovery and development for 2022-2023, focusing on health care, pandemic prevention and control, social welfare, workforce and employment, support for enterprises, cooperatives and business households, transportation infrastructure, digital transformation, prevention and control of coastal and riverbank erosion, safety of water reservoirs and climate change adaptation.The Resolution was adopted in the closing session with 424 out of 426 present lawmakers voting yes, or 84.97 percent of the total.As many as 436 out of 466 legislators, or 87.37 percent of the total, approved the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Public Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership, the Investment Law, the Bidding Law, the Electricity Law, the Enterprise Law, the Law on Special Consumption Tax and the Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgments.The Resolution on the investment policy for the construction of the eastern section of the north-south expressway in 2021-2025 was approved by 469 out of 474 lawmakers present at the voting, equivalent to 93.99 percent.The Resolution on piloting several special policies and mechanisms for the development of Can Tho city was passed with 463 approval votes out of 469 votes, or 92.79 percent.The Resolution of the first extraordinary session received approval of 472 out of 473 votes, or 94.59 percent.

