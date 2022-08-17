Fire engulfs ancient house inside Quoc Tu Giam relic site in Hue City

The firefighters try to extinguish the flame.

Thua Thien - Hue Province History Museum used the place to display artifacts featuring revolutionary movements during the resistance war against the French colonialists.

In a short time, an intense flame broke out in the entire house. The museum staff screamed for help and quickly brought the exhibits outside.Fire trucks, dozens of firefighters and police forces were sent to the scene to control the fire and prevent it from spreading.The fire was finally extinguished after an hour later. A portion of the roof of the house collapsed after the incident.The fire's cause is under investigation.Imperial Academy - Quoc Tu Giam is a historical and cultural relic and the only university of the Nguyen Dynasty that is currently preserved. Quoc Tu Giam relic along with the complex of monuments under the Nguyen Dynasty was listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong