Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee opens

The participants will opine on the 10-year implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws, adopted at the sixth session of the 11th Party Central Committee; the 15 years of that of the one on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, adopted at the sixth plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee; and the 20 years of the work on the one on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy.

They are also to look into the project on building Party organisations and on members, and another on the establishment of provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena, along with a report reviewing the leadership and instruction of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021, and other important matters.The issues to be debated are significant to the realisation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress in major areas like enhancing socio-economic development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and intensifying the building and rectification of the Party and the political system to meet increasing requirements of the revolution in the new period.The meeting is scheduled to last until May 10.

