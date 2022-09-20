Festival to gather outstanding children from all ethnic groups





Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Within the festival framework, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Central Children Council will organise various activities for the children, including visits to Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, Thang Long Imperial Citadel, and the Hanoi Puppetry Theater.

The children will pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the leader’s mausoleum, meet Party and State leaders, and offer incense to Hung Kings at their temple in Phu Tho.

A ceremony to honour the 263 outstanding children will take place on September 23.

Held in every five years, the festival aims to honour children from all ethnic groups nationwide, encouraging them to continue to study hard and contribute to maintaining the traditional identities of their ethnic groups as well as strengthening the national great solidarity bloc.

VNA