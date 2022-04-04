  1. National

Festival held in response to blood donation day

A blood donation festival was held in Thanh Tri district, Hanoi, on April 3 in celebration of the All People’s Voluntary Blood Donation Day (April 7).
Festival held in response to blood donation day ảnh 1 Blood donators at the festival in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district on April 3. (Photo: VNA)
Dao Ngoc Trieu, Chairman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society chapter in Hanoi and Standing Vice Chairman of the city’s steering committee for blood donation promotion, said this is an occasion to call for authorities and people’s support for the blood donation movement, and also to disseminate the significance of the deed and raise public awareness of health protection.
The festival attracted more than 500 participants and looked to receive over 200 blood units.

Despite lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the city saw 43,131 blood units donated in the first quarter of 2022, with pandemic safety ensured.

