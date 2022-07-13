Expressway project connects Hai Phong and Chinese locality

Illustrative image (Photo: https://baochinhphu.vn/)

The project aims to create linkages among national economic, industrial and tourism areas, and those with northeastern mountainous localities.



According to the ministry, the expressway project will create a new international highway route promoting trade exchange between Lach Huyen international port in northern Hai Phong port city and Trung Khanh district of northern mountainous Cao Bang province with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, Khorgos of Kazakhstan, and European countries.



The project costs nearly VND21 trillion (US$895.75 million) and comprises of two phases, with the first, from 2020-2024, running from the Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son province to Phuc Sen commune, Quang Hoa district, Cao Bang province; and the second, after 2025, from Quang Hoa district to the Tra Linh border gate in Cao Bang province.



It is expected to improve economic competitiveness of and promote socio-economic development in Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces.







VNA