Experts, ministries leaders highlight importance, effectiveness of Ring Road 3

Pursuant to the pre-feasibility study report of the Ring Road No.3 investment and construction project, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that the Ring Road 3 is designed with a scale of eight high-speed lanes and a total length of 91.64 kilometers having the starting point at Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway in Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District and the endpoint at Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway in Long An Province’s Ben Luc District.

The project is expected to be implemented in the period 2022-2026.