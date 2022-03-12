Experts, ministries leaders highlight importance, effectiveness of Ring Road 3

Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired the seminar with the participation of leaders of People’s Committees of the provinces where the Ring Road No.3 will travel through; leaders of the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment and representatives of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, experts and scientists.
The seminar focused on discussing the project investment necessity, implementation targets, the effectiveness on socio-economy, the investment form, several policies of implementing the project investment and other relevant matters.
Assoc., Ph.D. Tran Dinh Thien, Former Director of Vietnam Economic Institute, a member of the Economic Advisory Group of the Prime Minister identified that it is necessary to refer the initiatives of Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City on traffic infrastructure investment, creative and breakthrough mechanisms. Besides, Ho Chi Minh City and localities need to actively propose changes in ways of implementing transport infrastructure projects.
Speaking at the seminar, Director General of the Investment Supervision and Appraisal Department under Ministry of Planning and Investment Tang Ngoc Trang informed that State Appraisal Council is proactively performing the final steps to submit the project to the National Assembly for approval of investment policy. The Prime Minister will report to the National Assembly in advance of March 20 and the National Assembly will consider the project at the upcoming session on May 20.
A seminar about the Ring Road No.3 investment and construction project in Ho Chi Minh City takes place on March 11 (Photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the infrastructure connectivity system in general and transport infrastructure, the ring road system through Ho Chi Minh City in particular neither ensure the synchronism, effectiveness nor meet the requirements and socio-economy development potentiality in the country. Key transport projects which would have a spreading effect and promote socio-economic development have not been invested in a timely manner or exploited synchronoulsy.
Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai talks to experts at the seminar (Photo: SGGP)Deputy Minister of Transport Le Dinh Tho said that the Ring Road No.3 project showed the determination of the Party Committees, authorities of localities. The project’s site is the most difficult matter. Experience from the implementation of the Eastern North-South Expressway shows that localities need to promptly establish the council for compensation and site clearance to soon implement the ring road project after the National Assembly approves mechanisms to build it.
Concluding the seminar, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that the delegates agreed with the investment necessity, target and effectiveness of the Ring Road No.3 project in Ho Chi Minh City and some other key contents.The chairman suggested the consultants, investors of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An provinces continue to receive recommendations made at the conference and complete the next steps, the process of implementing the Ring Road No.3 project.
Pursuant to the pre-feasibility study report of the Ring Road No.3 investment and construction project, Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC Luong Minh Phuc said that the Ring Road 3 is designed with a scale of eight high-speed lanes and a total length of 91.64 kilometers having the starting point at Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway in Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District and the endpoint at Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway in Long An Province’s Ben Luc District.
The project is expected to be implemented in the period 2022-2026.