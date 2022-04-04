EVN strengthens electricity transmission from Laos to Vietnam

The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) informed that the Project 2 Management Board (EVNPMB 2) signed two contracts providing devices, construction and installation for the project of Bo Y 220kV switching substation including 220kV power lines connecting from Nam Kong 1, 2, 3 Hydropower Plant Cluster in Laos to Vietnam's power system and the project of 220kV Dak Ooc switching substation including 220kV power lines connecting from Nam Emoun Hydropower Plant in Laos to Vietnam’s power system.