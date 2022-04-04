  1. National

EVN strengthens electricity transmission from Laos to Vietnam

The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) informed that the Project 2 Management Board (EVNPMB 2) signed two contracts providing devices, construction and installation for the project of Bo Y 220kV switching substation including 220kV power lines connecting from Nam Kong 1, 2, 3 Hydropower Plant Cluster in Laos to Vietnam's power system and the project of 220kV Dak Ooc switching substation including 220kV power lines connecting from Nam Emoun Hydropower Plant in Laos to Vietnam’s power system.
Particularly, the project of Bo Y 220kV switching substation was started its investment and construction in Ngoc Hoi District, Kon Tum Province and it is expected to be finished and operated in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Meanwhile, the project of 220kV Dak Ooc switching substation will be invested and built in Nam Giang District of Quang Nam Province which is expected to be completed and operated in the first quarter of 2023.

Recently, the EVN has completed Nam Mo 220kV transmission line from Laos to Vietnam through Tuong Duong District of Nghe An Province.

