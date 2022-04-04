EVN strengthens electricity transmission from Laos to Vietnam

Particularly, the project of Bo Y 220kV switching substation was started its investment and construction in Ngoc Hoi District, Kon Tum Province and it is expected to be finished and operated in the fourth quarter of 2022.Meanwhile, the project of 220kV Dak Ooc switching substation will be invested and built in Nam Giang District of Quang Nam Province which is expected to be completed and operated in the first quarter of 2023.
Recently, the EVN has completed Nam Mo 220kV transmission line from Laos to Vietnam through Tuong Duong District of Nghe An Province.