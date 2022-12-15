EU considers Vietnam among most important partners in Indo-Pacific

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Assessing Vietnam as a dynamic and potential economy, Borrell affirmed that the EU attaches great importance to the Southeast Asian nation’s position in the region and the world.



He affirmed his support for the early ratification of the EVIPA and committed that the bloc will continue to work with Vietnam to effectively take advantage of opportunities brought about by the EVFTA to deepen their comprehensive cooperative partnership with Vietnam.



The two officials also agreed to strengthen cooperation in response to climate change, the realisation of sustainable growth goals, and the deployment of UN peacekeeping operations, making active contributions to peace, stability and development in the two regions and the world.

Borell made the remarks at a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son in Belgium on December 13 on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit celebrating 45 years of diplomatic relations.The two officials expressed their delight at the positive development of the Vietnam-EU comprehensive cooperation and partnership, particularly in trade. In the first ten months of this year, bilateral trade turnover hit US$52 billion, up 12.8% from the same period in 2021. In addition, the bloc is now the fifth biggest foreign investor of Vietnam.Son suggested EU member states soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to open up new opportunities for EU businesses to invest in the Vietnamese market; further effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA); and actively consider and soon remove the ‘yellow card’ warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Vietnamese aquatic products.

