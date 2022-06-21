ETC system starts to be installed on four expressways

Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway starts to install the ETC system. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the agreement of VEC and TASCO – the contractor - by July 31, the installation and operation of the electronic toll collection (ETC) system on Cau Gie - Ninh Binh, Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay, Noi Bai - Lao Cai, and Da Nang - Quang Ngai expressways will be completed.



Currently, VEC has handed over the site to TASCO for construction. The contractor has also asked VETC, the service provider, to organize ETC card labeling points at all toll stations on these four highways.



At the same time, the units have deployed to widely propagate regulations to drivers when traveling through the ETC lanes; sanctions applied to drivers whose vehicles have not yet attached an ETC card but deliberately entered the lane for ETC only or have an ETC card but do not have enough money in their accounts to pay.



The installation of the ETC system on HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)



VEC hopes that vehicle owners will be understanding of this inconvenience during this time and recommends that when they need to report anything related to expressways, drivers should contact via the following hotlines:



Cau Gie - Ninh Binh Expressway: 19001838



Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway: 1900545592



Da Nang - Quang Ngai Expressway: 19001777



By Bich Quyen – Translated by Bao Nghi