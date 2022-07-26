ETC system officially put into operation on HLD expressway on July 26

VETC is organizing the program of “ETC sticker day” in localities where expressway is passing by.



According to the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), the HLD expressway is a vital transport route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with cities and provinces in the Southeast, South- Central and Central Highlands regions serving the socio-economy development in the Southern region. The expressway has a total length of 55 kilometers with a traffic volume of around 55,000 turns per day in the recent three months which is considered to be the highest in the country.

ETC system was officially put into operation on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway this morning.



According to the plan, VEC will continue to implement ETC installation on Da Nang – Quang Ngai expressway and Noi Bai – Lao Cai expressway on July 28.

After the 45- day installation, the ETC system of the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway has its scale of 25 ETC lanes at three toll stations of Long Phuoc, the National Highway No.51 and Dau Giay using radio-frequency identification (RFID) approved by the Ministry of Transport being popular in developed countries.The implementation of ETC is to shorten the time of passing toll stations and to limit the congestion for means of transport.In order to support traffic owners and customers, VETC is organizing the program of “ETC sticker day” in localities where expressway is passing by.The program is free of charge with diversified forms and preferential financial packages from July 19 to July 31.Customers can contact with hotline at 0966608386 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day to receive immediate support.

By Thanh Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong