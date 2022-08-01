ETC system launched on Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway

From August 1, all vehicles that do not use ETC tags or do not have enough money in their accounts will not be able to travel on the Noi Bai-Lao Cai expressway.



Addressing the launching ceremony on August 1, Chairman of the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) Member Council Truong Viet Dong said that this was an important milestone in efforts to install the ETC system on expressways operated by VEC.

He said that so far, VEC has installed the system at 15 toll plazas along the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway. From August 1, all vehicles that do not use ETC tags or do not have enough money in their accounts will not be able to travel on the expressway.Earlier, VEC and its service supplier TASCO had launched the ETC system on Cau Gie-Ninh Binh, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay and Da Nang-Quang Ngai expressways, reaslising the Government’s direction to apply ETC system before August 1.According to Dong, in the time to come, VEC will continue to seek investment sources and consider the plan to expand the Yen Bai-Lao Cai part of the expressway to four lanes to meet the socio-economic development requirements of the region.Currently, the Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway serves about 35,000-40,000 vehicles a day. Since it was put into operation until the end of June, the expressway has served 71.8 turns of vehicles.

Vietnamplus