Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a national online conference on the program on socio-economic recovery and development



Today, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national online conference on the program on socio-economic recovery and development, the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital, and the implementation of important national transport works.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh reiterated that in early 2022, at an online conference, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered a speech about orientations, suggestions, and directions for the Government, ministries, agencies, and localities in 2022 and beyond. Today’s online conference was convened to evaluate the implementation of the conclusions of the Central Committee and resolutions of the National Assembly.

Today’s conference focused on discussions of the socio-economic situation in March and the first three months of the year 2022, the implementation of the program on socio-economic recovery and development, solutions for promotion of the disbursement of public investment capital, and the implementation of important national traffic projects.

The Prime Minister stated that in comparison with the date when the Government and localities online conference on January 5, the present situation had many other new, complicated and unpredictable developments. The country has had more advantages and difficulties, challenges are intertwined, but difficulties and challenges are more than opportunities and advantages.

The conflict in Ukraine has been affecting the global economy, society, politics, defense, and security as well as the energy and financial markets and the supply and demand of goods. Competition for big countries continues to be fierce.

Worse, input material prices in the world, logistics costs, and inflation in many countries increased. Domestically, the internal difficulties of the economy have been exposed when the situation changed. Violations of laws relating to real estate, stock market, and corporate bond issuance are emerging issues.

Therefore, the Prime Minister said that, in that context, the government ought to closely follow the situation to have flexible and appropriate solutions. In the first quarter, inflation pressure at home and abroad was great, but the average consumer price index was controlled at 1.92 percent with flexible solutions on taxes, fees, and prices.

At the same time, the Government and the Prime Minister are very interested in solutions to ensure the balance of energy supply and demand as well as electricity supply for production, and business, especially in the context of economic and social recovery and development. The government has also directed functional agencies to drastically handle violations in the fields of realty estate, stock market, and corporate bond issuance; therefore, inspection should be conducted to have a healthy market.

The Prime Minister noted several tasks such as the implementation of strategic transport infrastructure projects and the allocation and disbursement of public investment capital with a focus on key projects.

Additionally, he stressed stepping up administrative reform, improving the quality of human resources, streamlining the payroll in association with restructuring and improving the quality of the contingent of cadres and civil servants, and continuing to perfect the institution for development.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan