Entire construction area of Long Thanh airport to be handed over in 2nd quarter

According to the report of the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District, the locality has approved the compensation plan for 5,464 out of 5,541 households, individuals in a total area of over 2,300 hectares out of 2,900 hectares. Currently, the functional forces are processing the compensation plan for around 1,000 cases living in over 281 hectares.

The Southern Province of Dong Nai has handled over 1,500 hectares out of 2,500 hectares, including 1,810 hectares for airport construction and 722 hectares dedicated for reserved areas serving for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport project.Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Tan Duc guaranteed that the Southern province will handle over the area for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in the first quarter of 2022 and the entire areas for the project in the second quarter of 2022. Besides, the province will pay temporary residence costs for people to handle over the land for the investor to implement the project.Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan proposed the Southern Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai speed up the site clearance to hand over the whole areas for the first phase of the project and perform site clearance for two routes connecting with the airport. Besides, ACV is assigned to soon carry out the procedures to promptly start work on the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong