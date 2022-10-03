Eight crewmen of Chinese vessel under treatment, 13 die

As of October 2, the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center Region 3’s SAR 272 ship docked at Vung Tau City to hand over 13 sailor bodies of the bulk carrier WUZHOU 8 to the functional forces.
The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that the Chinese ship was on its way from Kohsichang port, Thailand to Lian Yun Gang, China on September 30. When it was 63 nautical miles from Con Dao Island, the captain notified the rescue forces of Vietnam that the crew members aboard showed signs of food poisoning, including ten deaths.
After that, Vietnam mobilized helicopters, rescue ships, doctors and medical staff to Con Dao Island to perform treatment for the crew members and took ten bodies into the mainland. Afterward, three more crewmen died.
