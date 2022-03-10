E-household registration book usage still has to wait for comprehensive guidance

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc City Le Dinh Thang said that to complete over 2,000 dossiers to support people affected by Covid-19, the ward had used citizen identity cards instead of household registration books. This has helped save dozens of million dong for people.Although some localities proactively used citizen identity cards instead of household registration books, they have still trapped obstacles in the application of e-household registration books.
Earlier, on March 3, the city’s medical sector piloted the chip-based ID card usage in replace of health insurance cards in some big hospitals including People’s Hospital 115, Cho Ray Hospital. However, local people still have to use health insurance cards and perform old procedures as there is no guidance from the Department of Health.
Sharing the difficulties on implementing e-household registration books at ward and commune level, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc City Le Dinh Thang expressed that the number of citizens applying e-household registration books was still moderate as many people still used old ID cards or Citizen Identification card instead of chip-based ID card and some localities have not granted chip-based ID card for people.
Besides, the inter-connection among state agencies, enterprises and banks still has difficulties for people as they have to submit chip-based ID cards along with household registration book to perform the procedures of lending money.