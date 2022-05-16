Each overseas Vietnamese should be country’s most vivid demonstration: PM

PM Pham Minh Chinh and young Vietnamese people in New York take a group selfie at the meeting on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

Representatives of the overseas community reported on their living, working, and studying situation as well as activities in New York, noting that the Vietnamese people here have always fulfilled the obligations of citizens, turned their hearts towards the homeland, and are delighted at the country’s development.

Fielding questions about Vietnam’s measures for attracting foreign investment, PM Chinh said Vietnam has an appropriate policy, competitive edges, and a stable legal system that matches its international commitments. It is also stepping up administrative reforms, developing comprehensive infrastructure, forming a business climate suiting Vietnam and global trends, and gearing up high-quality human resources for investors to come to operate in the country.

He underlined the Party and State’s attention to the attraction of intellectuals to the public sector, and that favourable material and spiritual conditions are being created for those working in the public sector.

He called on young people who have capability, will, and enthusiasm to engage in this sector, highlighting the welcome for anyone who wishes to work for the sake of themselves, their families, society, and the homeland.

Regarding the treatment of dual nationals, the PM said not only OVs but also foreigners in Vietnam are all treated as equally as domestic Vietnamese.

The Party and State have issued many guidelines and policies on OVs, consistently affirmed that OVs are an integral part of the community of Vietnamese ethnic groups, and created conditions for consolidating the great national solidarity and helping OVs gain a firm legal status, settle down in their host countries, and actively contribute to the homeland’s development, he went on.

In terms of the popularisation of Vietnam’s images, the PM said Vietnam owns many proud features and despite a low starting point, it has never obtained a fortune, strength, stature, and prestige in the world like it does today after 35 years of reforms.

Therefore, OVs can be completely proud to introduce the country’s images, he said, calling on each OV to be the most vivid demonstration of the homeland.

Noting the Vietnam - US relations are growing well, PM Chinh expressed his hope that OVs in the US will continue affirming the Vietnamese people’s value, introducing images of Vietnam, contributing to their families and homeland, and helping nurture the two countries’ ties on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and justice for the sake of peace, cooperation, and development.

Vietnamplus