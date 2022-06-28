Drivers to receive receipts, e-invoices for road use fare payment

The form of payment receipt for road use service



In case vehicle owners have any problems, they can send an email to hddt@expressway.com.vn or contact the hotlines:

Specifically, toll stations on expressways managed and exploited by VEC will not apply self-printed invoices or pre-printed invoices to vehicle owners when they pay road use service charges. Thus, drivers will receive a self-printed or pre-printed toll ticket for exiting the expressway.After receiving the payment receipt, the vehicle owners can click the link http://tracuuhoadon.vec.com.vn and enter the invoice code or ticket code on the receipt to look up invoice information being directly connected to the General Department of Taxation.Cau Gie - Ninh Binh expressway 19001838Noi Bai - Lao Cai expressway 1900545592Expressway Da Nang - Quang Ngai 19001777Expressway Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay 028 62529191The new application is implemented following Decree No. 123/2020/ND-CP, dated October 19, 2020 of the Government on invoices and documents that enterprises have to convert e-invoices when buying and selling goods and services before July 1 of 2022.

By Bich Quyen-Translated by Huyen Huong