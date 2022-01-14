  1. National

Dong Nai to spend US$541 mln for 2 routes connecting to Long Thanh Airport

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday informed that the locality is preparing dossiers and documents for the investment procedures of two routes connecting to Long Thanh International Airport ( DT 770B and DT 773 ) with a total investment of around VND12,354 billion (US$541 million).
Accordingly, the DT 770B route is proposed to have its total investment of around VND8,043 billion (US$352 million), including VND3,332 billion (US$146 million) for the construction, consultant fees, project management; VND159 billion (nearly US$7 million) for other appropriate fees; VND3,341 billion (US$146 million) for site clearance and VND1,211 billion (US$53 million) for back-up fees. 
Meanwhile, the DT 773 route will be invested around VND4,311 billion (US$189 million), comprising VND1,927 billion (nearly US$85 million) for the construction, consultant fees, project management; VND289 billion (nearly US$13 million) for other relevant fees; VND1,763 billion (US$77 million) extended for site clearance and VND332 billion (nearly US$15 million) for back-up fees.

The Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai proposed the Prime Minister allow it to use the saving capital, land usage fees and province’s budget to implement the two projects above.


