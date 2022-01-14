Dong Nai to spend US$541 mln for 2 routes connecting to Long Thanh Airport

Accordingly, the DT 770B route is proposed to have its total investment of around VND8,043 billion (US$352 million), including VND3,332 billion (US$146 million) for the construction, consultant fees, project management; VND159 billion (nearly US$7 million) for other appropriate fees; VND3,341 billion (US$146 million) for site clearance and VND1,211 billion (US$53 million) for back-up fees.Meanwhile, the DT 773 route will be invested around VND4,311 billion (US$189 million), comprising VND1,927 billion (nearly US$85 million) for the construction, consultant fees, project management; VND289 billion (nearly US$13 million) for other relevant fees; VND1,763 billion (US$77 million) extended for site clearance and VND332 billion (nearly US$15 million) for back-up fees.
The Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai proposed the Prime Minister allow it to use the saving capital, land usage fees and province’s budget to implement the two projects above.