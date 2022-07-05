Dong Nai slow in site handover process for Nhon Trach Bridge construction

Accordingly, Kumho Engineering & Construction Company, a Korea-based company was selected as a contractor which won the bidding value of over VND1,436 billion (US$61.4 million) using a preferential loan from the Korean Government and reciprocal capital from the Vietnamese Government.According to the initial plan, the component project 1A is planned to start construction works in May of 2022, and last until 35 months. However, the bidding process and asking the opinion of the sponsors led to the delay to June of 2022.Up to now, the project has not been started as the locality has not completed site clearance.The Ministry of Transport proposed the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province speed up the site clearance, and direct relevant units to perform compensation plans and costs towards approval and payment this month.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong