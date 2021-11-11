Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province has to revoke around 5,000 hectares of land of individuals and collectives, performs the compensation for 4,453 individuals owning 1,902 hectares of land with a total amount of VND9,362.591 billion (US$417 million) dedicated for the Long Thanh International Airport Project.The Southeastern province has paid VND7,595.851 billion (US$338 million) for 3,600 owners of 1,55.48 hectares of land.The site clearance processes have been suffered from difficulties as the local authorities are spending much time reviewing and verifying the land origin and owners of the 900 handwritten individual documents.Currently, the functional forces are reviewing and removing obstacles for each case to implement the compensation plan along with resettlement support.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong