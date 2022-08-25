Dong Nai Province proposes extension of Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line

Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line

Accordingly, Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park, sited in An Hoa Ward of Bien Hoa City, with a surface area of over 300ha is planned to transform into an urban – commercial – service area. It will have two main parts of an administrative – political center and a provincial urban – commercial area.

If Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line, running parallel with to National Way No.1, is extended to have a main train station located at Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park in the province, it will be much easier to connect to the downtown of Bien Hoa City and further to the whole province, which is in compliance with the current provincial planning.

Previously, in Decision No.568/QD-TTg, issued on April 8, 2013 by the Prime Minister, Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line is planned to extend from Suoi Tien train station on National Way No.1 to Cho Sat T-junction of Bien Hoa City.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Yen Nhi