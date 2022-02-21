Dong Nai Province dedicates 17,900 hectares for traffic route construction

Illustrative photo ( photo SGGP)
Specifically, the province will extend 17,900 hectares of land to build traffic routes connecting between localities. Of which, there are 6,100 hectares of land of Long Thanh District with 84 projects comprising Long Thanh international airport, railway routes, road works under the construction.Dong Nai Province currently focuses on key traffic projects of Long Thanh international airport, expressways of Dau Giay - Phan Thiet, Dau Giay - Tan Phu, Tan Phu - Bao Loc, Ben Luc - Long Thanh, Bien Hoa-Vung Tau, Cat Lai bridge and Ring Road No.3.
The projects are funded from investment of allocation of the State budget, socialization, land auctions resource and enterprises.