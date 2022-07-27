Dong Nai proposed to soon hand over construction site for Ring Road 3

Previously, the Ministry of Transport had approved the construction investment project of the Tan Van - Nhon Trach section for the first phase under Ring Road No.3 in HCMC with an ODA loan from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) of the Korean Government and the project is ready for construction.
According to the reports from the My Thuan Project Management Board, Dong Nai Province handed over 1,100 out of 6,300 meters, reaching 17.5 percent including 460 out of 1,300 meters of the water surface of Dong Nai River under the CW1 bidding package CW1 and 640 out of 5,000 meters of the path under CW2 bidding package and the inventory for remaining site space have been completed.
According to the reports from the My Thuan Project Management Board, Dong Nai Province handed over 1,100 out of 6,300 meters, reaching 17.5 percent including 460 out of 1,300 meters of the water surface of Dong Nai River under the CW1 bidding package CW1 and 640 out of 5,000 meters of the path under CW2 bidding package and the inventory for remaining site space have been completed.
The design of Nhon Trach Bridge
Up to now, the Ministry of Transport has completed the contractor selection to start the Nhon Trach bridge this month. However, the EDCF and the construction contract stipulated that the site clearance is forced to be completed serving for project implementation to avoid arising lawsuits for compensation from the international contractor as the construction site has not been fully handed over to start works.Additionally, the MoT proposed Dong Nai Province continue to urgently complete the relevant procedures of allocating additional funds with the estimated cost of around VND466.4 billion (nearly US$20 million) for the remaining compensation of site clearance; and to continue to perform compensation payment with a total cost of VND184.6 billion (US$7.9 million) allocated by the locality.