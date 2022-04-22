  1. National

Dong Nai hands over 82 more hectares of land for Long Thanh Airport Project

The People’s Committee of Long Thanh District under Dong Nai Province yesterday handed over 82 more hectares of land for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport project.
Accordingly, the hand-over process was implemented under the witness of representatives of the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and Southern Airport Authority.

There will be 67 out of 82 hectares on the area of 1,810 hectares dedicated for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport and the rest of 15 hectares will be used for the 722-hectare reserve land.

The Southeast province of Dong Nai has handed over to the investor of Long Thanh International Airport a total land of nearly 2,200 out of 2,532 hectares. It is expected that the province will basically complete the hand-over for the entire area of 2,532 hectares for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport by the end of this month.

