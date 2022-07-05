Dong Nai hands over 750 hectares of public land to Land Fund Development Center

Illustrative photo: SGGP/Huyen Huong



Of which, 437 land parcels comprising a total area of over 380 hectares will serve for agricultural production, and there are 675 non-agricultural parcels with over 366 hectares in Bien Hoa City and districts of Nhon Trach, Trang Bom, Thong Nhat and Vinh Cuu.

As for the handed-over area, nearly 400 hectares of public land are processed auction or lease; over 220 hectares of land do not plan to lease or auction; and nearly 130 hectares have not been able to exploit.

The Provincial People’s Committee required the districts and cities having the planned land plots near the traffic route that would upgrade, revoke and hand over the public land to the Provincial and District Land Fund Development Center for organizing an auction to implement key transport infrastructure projects.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong