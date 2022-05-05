Dong Nai hands over 70 more hectares of land for Long Thanh airport project

Of which, there are around 59 hectares of land for the construction of the first phase of Long Thanh airport and nearly 11 hectares for the second phase of the project.The hand-over ceremony was implemented under the witness of the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Southern Airport Authority.
As for 59-hectare land for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport, there are nearly 20 hectares on the area of 1,810 hectares for airport infrastructure construction, passenger terminals along with other auxiliary works and over 39 hectares on the 722-hectare reserved land area.
According to the commitment with the Government, in the first five months of 2022, Dong Nai Province is expected to complete the hand over the whole area of 2,532 hectares serving for the first phase of the Long Thanh Project.
With an additional handover of around 59 hectares, Long Thanh District has handed over 2,243 hectares out of 2,532 hectares for relevant units so far, reaching around 88 percent of the land to be handed over in the first phase.