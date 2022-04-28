Dong Nai hands over 2,184 hectares of land for Long Thanh airport project

According to ACV’s report, by April 24, 2022, the contractor mobilized 1,211 staff and arranged over 907 machines and equipment to implement 32 work chains in the project.
By April 24, the volume of excavation and backfilling of soil has been reached 6.6 million cubic meter and strives to exceed the plan of one more million cubic meter of excavation and backfilling this month. Meanwhile, pile foundation package with 1,560 piles will be under construction from March to October of 2022, ensuring joints synchronizing with the construction of the terminal in October.
Deputy Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai, the Southeast province has handed over the area of 2,184 out of 2,532 hectares, reaching over 86 percent. The rest areas of 347.28 hectares under the first phase of the project is expected to be handed over next month.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh required the ACV to promote its role of operating the entire project instead of one bidding package; the project management board must closely supervise the contractor while the contractor must commit to ensure the progress of each work and pay special attention to the work quality, and absolutely avoid the acts of self-interest and negativity.
Dong Nai Province must hand over the whole area serving for Long Thanh International Airport by the end of June.
On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and the delegation offered gifts to the construction unit and workers and performed site surveys at some key national transport projects in the locality.