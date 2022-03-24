Dong Nai completes site clearance for Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project

The last six households whose lands were affected by the construction of an intersection crossing the National Highway No.51 under the Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project through Long Thanh District received the compensation.

Currently, the Provincial People’s Committee of Dong Nai is directing the People’s Committee of Long Thanh District to closely collaborate with the Management Board of Southern Expressway Projects which is the investor of Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway project to accelerate the work items to finish the project in December 2023 in accordance with the Prime Minister’s direction.



The Ben Luc – Long Thanh expressway project has a total length of nearly 58 kilometers spreading through Dong Nai Province over 27 kilometers under the A5-A7 bidding packages. To implement the project, the province has to revoke around 197 hectares of over 1,220 households.





By SGGP– Translated by Huyen Huong