The restored portraits of ten female youth volunteers



The portraits were restored from black-and-white faded and poorly printed photos to colorful photos.





Accordingly, the Management Board of Dong Loc T-junction relic site has received many photos carved on rock, embroidery photos and sand paintings of the youth volunteers. It is expected that newly-restored photos with large frames will be displayed in the traditional hall of the Management Board of the relic site.

